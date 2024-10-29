Report: An English remake of Squid Game is in the works

HQ

Netflix is looking to further tap into the super successful franchise that is Squid Game. It has now been reported that the Korean series is set to receive an English-language remake and that Se7en director David Fincher will be at the helm of said project.

Deadline states that details are vague on the project and that Fincher's involvement isn't yet set in stone. It's noted that he may pivot and knock out a film before devoting his attention to the project sometime in 2025. Netflix has yet to comment on this report.

If this does end up coming to fruition and be true, it wouldn't be the first time Netflix has looked to further explore expanding the Squid Game brand as we formerly saw the game show project Squid Game: The Challenge, and the second season of the main show is also getting much closer to its arrival.

Would you watch an English remake of Squid Game?