Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Among Us

Report: Among Us on Switch already sold about 3.2 million copies in December 2020 alone

After falling from its November peak, Among Us was still 2.8 times as popular as the next biggest title, Roblox.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The party game Among Us finally rose to fame in 2020, three years after being released on mobile and PC platforms back in 2018, and it also landed on Nintendo Switch late last year as many console players requested.

How popular exactly is the game then? First, we know it was December's most downloaded Switch game in Europe, and it'll come to Xbox later this year as well.

Now according to the estimation of the research company SuperData, we got more information revealing how much love it has received from the Switch users. Here's what SuperData said:

"Among Us player numbers fell from their November peak, but the game was still 2.8 times as popular as the next most-popular game, Roblox. The title also launched on Nintendo Switch in December. This edition sold 3.2M copies and was the highest-earning version of the game for the month."

We also know that more content will come to the game in the near future, so there is definitely something to look forward to.

Have you tried Among Us yet?

Among Us

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy