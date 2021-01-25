Report: Among Us on Switch already sold about 3.2 million copies in December 2020 alone

You're watching Advertisements

The party game Among Us finally rose to fame in 2020, three years after being released on mobile and PC platforms back in 2018, and it also landed on Nintendo Switch late last year as many console players requested.

How popular exactly is the game then? First, we know it was December's most downloaded Switch game in Europe, and it'll come to Xbox later this year as well.

Now according to the estimation of the research company SuperData, we got more information revealing how much love it has received from the Switch users. Here's what SuperData said:

"Among Us player numbers fell from their November peak, but the game was still 2.8 times as popular as the next most-popular game, Roblox. The title also launched on Nintendo Switch in December. This edition sold 3.2M copies and was the highest-earning version of the game for the month."

We also know that more content will come to the game in the near future, so there is definitely something to look forward to.

Have you tried Among Us yet?