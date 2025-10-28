Report: Amazon is about to cut 30,000 jobs - including staff working with video games

HQ

Did you think we were done with job cuts in the gaming industry? Forget it. Now Bloomberg reports that it may be time for one of the worst rounds yet. This time, it's the giant Amazon that is reportedly planning for up to 30,000 layoffs.

According to the report, the cuts will affect "several key departments, including logistics, payments, video games, and the cloud-computing unit." We don't know how many of Amazon's employees working with games will be affected, but they have fairly extensive in-house development and have released New World, among other titles. Amazon also has its own cloud gaming service, Luna.

In total, the company has 350,000 employees, but if we also include other forms of employment, a total of 1.5 million people currently work for Amazon.