Report: Amazon has previously proposed plans on a female 007 and a spin-off based on Moneypenny

It was recently announced that Amazon is taking over all the rights to James Bond from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. This means that in the future we can see James Bond used in a completely different way than before and there is no one who can stop it.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter tells us more about what led up to this and about ideas Amazon had for Agent 007. Apparently, Broccoli had called Amazon "fucking idiots", something that really pissed off Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. An insider says this about what happened:

"He read her quote in the Journal and got on the phone and said, 'I don't care what it costs, get rid of her.'"

The price tag is said to have been closer to a billion dollars, and now Amazon can do whatever they want with James Bond, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, they already have plans that have included "pitches for a TV series based on Moneypenny, the MI6 secretary who's been batting eyes at Bond since Sean Connery's days, as well as a show about Bond CIA buddy Felix Leiter, and maybe even something involving a female 007".

So it seems that we can look forward to a lot more James Bond in the future, not just the main character but the exploitation of people around him as well as alternative interpretations of the beloved agent. Whether this will ultimately be good or bad remains to be seen, but we can at least expect that it will probably be very different.