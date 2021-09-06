Report: Alan Wake Remastered supports ray-tracing and 60 FPS

There have been a ton of rumours regarding Alan Wake Remastered during the last few days, with both stores and knowledgeable insiders like Daniel Ahmad confirming its existence and that it will be revealed this week and launched in October. Now NintendoPal has added a lot of new information in a report, claiming they have their own sources on this.

It turns out Alan Wake Remastered will not be coming for Switch, even though it comes for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. They don't rule out that a cloud based version might be released for Switch though, much like Control. And speaking of Control, Alan Wake Remastered will use the same game engine, which is Northlight Engine, developed by Remedy themselves.

When it comes to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, we can look forward to support for ray-tracing, and also 60 FPS. The older consoles will still get higher resolutions and QoL changes, so there's something to look forward to for everyone when it is announced this week.