Report: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro to be recreated with CGI and make-up in Heat 2

If you were hoping to see Al Pacino or Robert De Niro in Michael Mann's upcoming sequel to Heat, you will be sorely disappointed. According to what the director told The Playlist, the two actors will be recreated through a combination of stand-ins, CGI and make-up. Furthermore, Mann also said that the film will take place several years before the original, and that the versions of the characters we will see are younger versions of McCauley and Hanna.

"It's going to be a combination of CG and makeup. And so, it won't be Robert De Niro and Al Pacino playing McCauley and Hanna. And it actually starts eight years earlier than the movie. It starts in 1988, and then it's gonna jump to 2000. But I don't really know who to cast until I've actually written the screenplay, but I'm in the middle of writing the screenplay right now. And Warner Bros. have been very patient."

What do you think about the choice to digitally recreate people in this way?

