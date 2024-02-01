Report: Airship Syndicate hit by layoffs

HQ

Airship Syndicate, the developer behind Wayfinder, has been hit by layoffs. The information was reported by Polygon's Nicole Carpenter, who stated that 12 people have lost their jobs at the company, and that in a bid to reduce the impact of these layoffs, president Ryan Stefanelli and CEO Joe Madureira have taken pay cuts.

An Airship Syndicate representative has stated, "This decision was made to ensure that Airship Syndicate can continue to operate and deliver great experiences."

This all comes as the developer was hit with layoffs and issues at the tail end of 2023, when publisher Digital Extremes decided to pull its support from Wayfinder, placing financial strains on the developer.