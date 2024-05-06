Report: Activision and Nintendo worked on a Donkey Kong adventure

HQ

Many people wonder why Nintendo shows such a lack of interest in Donkey Kong, which hasn't had a new major adventure since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was released for Wii U over ten years ago.

Now it turns out they've at least considered it. After Activision Blizzard included Nintendo characters in Skylanders Superchargers, Nintendo was so impressed that they teamed up with Vicarious Visions to start a new Donkey Kong game, apparently focusing on mobility with a Donkey that could slide on vines.

At least, that's what game historian Liam Robertson claims in the latest episode of DidYouKnowGaming. Shigeru Miyamoto was reportedly also involved in the project, but it was canceled after six months when Activision Blizzard wanted the studio to be a support developer for Call of Duty instead.

This prompted Vicarious Vision's founding duo Karthik and Guha Bala to drop out and start Velan Studios instead, which continued the collaboration with Nintendo and released Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in 2020.

Thanks VGC