Report: Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been selected as the new James Bond

HQ

The rumours of who would be taking over as James Bond from Daniel Craig have been circulating and spiralling ever since No Time to Die debuted in 2021. Well, the producers have taken their time but it seems like a resolution is finally in place.

A new report has been published by The Sun that states that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been selected to be the next 007. The report goes as far as to state that Taylor-Johnson is set to sign a deal to tie him to the role as soon as this week, meaning we can no doubt expect a big announcement soon.

A source speaking to The Sun states, "As far as Eon [Productions, the company that creates Bond films] is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

There's still no word on when the next Bond film will debut or likewise any information in regard to its plot or narrative.