Report: A Spawn movie is in development with plans to premiere in 2025

Fans of Spawn will be very glad to hear that the character will be back on the big screen in the near future. As noted by Blumhouse chief Jason Blum in an interview with ComicBook.com, a brand new Spawn movie is in "very very active development" all with the intent of premiering in 2025.

The catch with the movie is that the script has yet to be completed, and due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, it doesn't seem like it will be finished anytime soon either. Assuming that the script is completed relatively soon, the aim will be to get the film in cinemas by 2025.

As for what Blum specifically stated, the filmmaker said: "I would say you have a lot to hope for because it's in very very active development. What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie -- my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."

There's no word on who will star in the movie or who will direct it, meaning Spawn creator Todd McFarlane may or may not be attached to this project.