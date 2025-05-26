Report: a Nintendo Direct will air near the Switch 2 launch in June

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 release is around the corner, on June 5. That is, curiously, the day before Summer Game Fest airs -busy week, huh- and the weekend where traditionally E3 conferenced would have taken place. We know that Microsoft is airing its own showcase on Sunday June 8, and there are also rumours of a Sony State of Play in June.

Some may think that Nintendo will be too busy promotin Switch 2 and Mario Kart World to think of a Nintendo Direct, but it makes sense for them to showcase some new games to launch in the second half of the year. And there are rumour to back the belief: according to journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe (via VGC) a Nintendo Direct will take place near the Switch 2 launch.

That could mean a Direct the same week, June 2-6, although we believe it's most likely to take place the following week. Traditionally, Nintendo used to air their E3 conferences on Tuesdays, so it would mean Tuesday, 10 June. Naturally, they don't follow that rule anymore: last year, they held a bid Direct with the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on June 18, for example. Games like that, as well as Pokémon Legends Z-A, Drag x Driver or Kirby Air Riders could get release dates.