Report: A new PS5 Pro could soon release

HQ

A new and slightly improved PS5 Pro could soon be hitting shelves in Europe. Following the introduction of a different PS5 Slim arriving in the region recently (without any fanfare from Sony), a new version of the upgraded PS5 is also meant to be arriving, perhaps as soon as later this month.

As reported by Dealabs (and caught by Insider Gaming), the new PS5 Pro will apparently not be getting a price reduction, nor will it be getting any external modifications, but it will allegedly come with improvements. What those improvements are we don't yet know, but the new version of the PS5 Slim has taken some criticism since it was revealed.

Unlike the original PS5 Slim, which had 1TB of storage, the new CFI-2116 has only 825GB of storage. Apparently, we won't face a similar issue in the new PS5 Pro, as it has its 2TB SSD still. We wouldn't expect major improvements or changes, as Sony has kept quiet about these new models hitting shelves.