Report: A new Battlefield is already in development

There's no denying it, Battlefield 2042's launch has been a train wreck for EA. The game launched to all manners of criticism, which soon after led to fans abandoning the game so quickly that Battlefield 2042's player numbers were struggling to compete with older Battlefield games such as Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.

DICE has been constantly talking about its plans to correct the issues in Battlefield 2042, as part of several blog posts, but despite lots of updates and improvements being planned, a new report by the often reliable Tom Henderson, published by Xfire, has revealed that a new Battlefield game is already "in active development" at DICE.

It's mentioned in the report that EA is "providing the resources needed to bring back the franchise" and that DICE has learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042, with one source even claiming that a lot of the newer features introduced in the latest instalment could be reverted in the future game.

While all of this information should be taken with a degree of caution until EA announces anything official, the other major bit of information shared in Henderson's report states that the next Battlefield game will have a "modern/near-future setting."