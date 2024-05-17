English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West

Report: A Lego Horizon video game is in the works

It'll supposedly be like Horizon Forbidden West but in Lego.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lego games are often known for giving a blocky, cute twist on an existing IP. The Lego Star Wars and Batman games are considered classic family adventure titles, and now it seems Lego is ready to jump over to a more recent franchise, that being Horizon.

According to Insider Gaming, PlayStation and Lego are teaming up to bring new life to Guerrilla's post-apocalyptic world. The Lego game currently in the works will allegedly be like Horizon Forbidden West, but with a Lego twist. It'll also have "realistic graphics," likely meaning the water will be pretty and the Lego will look a bit less cartoonish.

Insider Gaming reports that while details on a release and announcement are unclear, a PlayStation Showcase in the near future could be the place we see the official reveal of this Lego game.

Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts

0
Horizon Forbidden West (PC)Score

Horizon Forbidden West (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

Has the PC version from Nixxes been technically refined and is the game still recommendable? We take a look.

0
Horizon Forbidden West - Burning ShoresScore

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Aloy's story looks better than ever and improves upon some aspects of the base game, but still lacks the special something that will stop it from vanishing into the shadows of upcoming games.



Loading next content