Report: 96% of surveyed developers believe a scalable cross-platform solution is critical to multiplayer game's success

You're watching Advertisements

Unity released a massive end of year report recently, about gaming insights from 2020 and predicted trends for 2021. The full report also looked at how players consumed videogames over the past year, as well as how multiplayer games are being required to become more and more engaging and available to larger audiences.

The data shows that games with seasons draw the most attention from players when seasons last around 11 weeks, and that the further a season goes on, the less engaged players become. At the beginning of a season, games in general get an increase of up to 12.45% of concurrent players, before dipping to -4.69% as the season reaches its conclusion.

Furthermore, the report also shows that 96% of developers (at least those that were surveyed) believe that a scalable cross platform solution is critical to the success of a multiplayer game. Yet, only 60% of developers agree that they have the skills necessary to operate a multiplayer solution internally.

"In a year where online entertainment content - more than ever - became the cornerstone of social connections for so many when seeking a semblance of normalcy, Unity Operate Solutions was there to provide reliable, scalable solutions that helped keep the experiences connected and players engaged," said Ingrid Lestiyo, Senior VP and General Manager, Operate Solutions, Unity.

We have hopefully made it through the worst of this socially-distant period, but if the last year has taught us anything it's that videogames excel when they can be played with as many people on as many different platforms as possible. The report suggests that the future will see the further introduction of mobile and console/PC cross-play, and that cross-play will expand ever further over 2021.