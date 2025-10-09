Report: 48% of the world's gamers are female

HQ

For a long time, video gaming was primarily seen as a hobby for males. Most people probably suspect that this has changed significantly over the decades, but what is the situation like today?

According to the Entertainment Software Association report 2025 Global Power of Play (thanks GamesIndustry.biz), there is essentially total equality when it comes to how many people play games. The study was conducted on 24,216 active gamers over the age of 16 who play every week, and it shows that around 48% of all gamers are women.

With such incredibly even figures, you might guess that more women than men play in many regions, and in 10 of the 21 participating countries, there are actually significantly more female gamers, including Brazil, South Africa, and the US. ESA CEO Stanely Pierre-Louis says that smartphones are the preferred gaming format for both men and women:

"While mobile is the runaway preferred device for women (64% play on mobile), nearly half of men play games on mobile devices and it's their most used device as well - so the gap isn't as wide as people would suspect."

Do the figures look roughly as you expected, or are they more or less skewed in one direction or the other?