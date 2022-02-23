Report: 2K Games will be producing licensed Lego sports games

HQ

When we think about Lego games, the British developer TT Games instantly comes to mind, especially since it has been the company who has served up Lego titles of all kinds for quite a while now. However, a new report has surfaced and revealed that this could be changing as VGC has reported that 2K Games has signed an agreement with Lego to allow them to create sports games made of the colourful blocks.

According to the information, this agreement will kick off with a Lego football game that is being developed by Sackboy: A Big Adventure creator, Sumo Digital, and will be followed by a open-world Lego racing game coming from WWE 2K22 developer, Visual Concepts. A third title is also referred to and said to be based on a major sports franchise, but little other information is revealed about this one.

It's noted that the football game is set to release later this year, to mark the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and that the racing title is set for 2023.