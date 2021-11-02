English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Report: 2022 iPhones and Apple Watches will get car crash detection

The feature was first brought to the Google Pixel 4 in 2019.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new report by The Wall Street Journal has revealed that 2022 iPhone and Apple Watches might be getting a safety feature, which was first introduced on Android systems back in 2019.

Car crash detection is that very tool, and is a feature that clocks the speed someone is travelling at using the device's internal accelerometer, and then determines whether someone has been in a collision by judging an unusual drop in speed. Following a collision, the device will ask the user if it should call emergency services, and if no response is given, it will automatically call a country's respective services.

It's a system that has been available in Android devices, particularly the Google Pixel 4 since 2019 in the US, UK, and Australia, and while Apple has yet to officially confirm or deny whether this report is true and that the feature will be arriving, it does seem like a plausible and necessary feature to be making its way to the next line up of gadgets.

Report: 2022 iPhones and Apple Watches will get car crash detection


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy