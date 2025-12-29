Report: 20% of Steam's revenue goes to Sweden

HQ

As a Swede, you have every reason to stand up tall. New figures show that Swedish companies dominated in the gaming market, at least on Steam, where a full 20% of revenue went to a game developed in or otherwise linked to Sweden. This is according to data from Alinea Analytics.

These are very impressive figures considering the fierce global competition, and according to Alinea, five of the ten best-selling games on Steam in the past year are from Sweden. These include Arc Raiders and Battlefield 6. The report states the following:

"Sweden accounts for roughly 20% of Steam's 2025 gross revenue and, in the 2024-2025 release window, Swedish developers delivered five of Steam's global top-10 bestsellers (Battlefield 6, R.E.P.O., Peak, ARC Raiders, and Split Fiction)"

"More than 1,100 game companies cluster around Stockholm, Malmö, and Gothenburg, producing AAA franchises (Battlefield, Indiana Jones, the Paradox catalog), survival dominance (Valheim, V Rising), viral indie breakouts (R.E.P.O, RV There Yet?), and Helldivers II — Sony's fastest-selling first-party title to date"

Alinea believes that Sweden's strong gaming culture - three decades of experience, technical innovation and creativity - is the foundation for success rather than short-term cash-grab strategies.