Report: $100 million deal will see Hotel Transylvania 4 skip cinemas and land straight on Amazon Prime Video

Ever since the pandemic ruptured the movie industry over the last 18 months, we've seen production studios adapt by releasing their films on streaming services, or rather not at all, holding a movie until it can hit cinemas. There have been success stories of both these instances, with Fast 9 and Godzilla vs. Kong having a good showing at the box office, and projects such as Soul, which reached a massive audience on Disney Plus.

Sony Pictures has seen this, and is now in the process of signing a $100 million deal with Amazon that will see the fourth instalment into its hilarious, children's animation film series, Hotel Transylvania, skipping cinemas entirely and debuting directly onto the streamer.

The report comes from Variety, who mentioned that the franchise has been a huge success for Sony so far, and has already netted the company over $1.3 billion in cinemas around the globe since the original was released in 2012. With the release window for the film, Hotel Transylvania 4 in question over once again growing pandemic concerns, Sony has been exploring alternative ways to launch the movie that is set to be the concluding chapter to the franchise, with Amazon on track to be the landing spot.

There has been no confirmation from either Sony or Amazon on the matter.