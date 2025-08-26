Replaced pushes release date back to Spring 2026

HQ

The sci-fi action platformer Replaced will no longer be arriving this year. After multiple delays have already hit Sad Cat Studios' upcoming release, another one has been piled on, pushing the game to a Spring 2026 launch instead.

"We know that our community is incredibly excited to play Replaced and it's no secret that it's taken longer than we initially thought to deliver that to you all—we apologize for that," game director Yura Zhdanovich said in a press release (via Gematsu). "We've always been trying to do what's right for the project, which in turn, means delivering to you a truly special experience. The good news is that we now are very close to finishing production and Replaced will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S in spring 2026."

There's still no firm release date for the game, just a window. While it seems Sad Cat is confident they'll meet the release window this time, considering past delays some fans might be a bit sceptical. All we can do now is hope that it joins the growing line-up of 2026 releases.