Replaced has been delayed until 2023

Coatsink and developer Sad Cat Studios has announced that we will have to wait a little longer before being able to dive into the sci-fi action platformer Replacer. The game has officially been delayed to 2023, as the Belarussian studio, with employees from both Belarus and Ukraine, has been significantly impacted by the conflict that is still ongoing in Ukraine.

As mentioned in a statement, "The Belarussian based studio working on the game, Sad Cat Studios, has a team of talented developers from Belarus and Ukraine. Unfortunately, the continued war in Ukraine has heavily impacted the development of Replaced, as most of the team resides in the neighbouring regions."

The statement continues, "The priority for Sad Cat was for the safety of the team and their families. As a result, part of the team has now relocated and work has only recently restarted on Replaced."

To this end, the game will be abdicating its 2022 launch window in favour of now landing in 2023, all to "ensure that the game is in the best state it can possibly be."