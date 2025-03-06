Rennsport will launch on consoles this year

HQ

As part of the Nacon Connect showcase, the French company just presented a new look at the simulation racing title, Rennsport. This glimpse came in the form of a brand-new trailer that showcases the stunning visuals of the game, which utilise advanced photogrammetry technology to accurately depict the cars and tracks that it offers up.

Developed by Competition Company and Teyon, Rennsport is currently available for PC players to test entirely for free as part of an Early Access situation. However, later this year, the game will also be making its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, something that was just affirmed during the Nacon event.

We're told that the PC and console versions of the game will feature cross-platform play and all the same licensed content, and all versions will be supported by the Rennsport mobile app that enables users to easily manage events and their own profile appearance.

The firm date for when Rennsport will come to consoles has yet to be announced, but you can see the new trailer for the game below.