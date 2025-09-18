Rennsport releases on November 13th for PC, PS5, and Xbox

HQ

On December 16, 2024, German Competition Company rolled out the beta version of the sim-racing title Rennsport. Since then, they have been working hard to try to put together an experience that can compete with giants such as iRacing, Assetto Corsa, and Le Mans Ultimate.

Now, publisher Nacon announces that the game will be released (1.0) on November 13th and then for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, simultaneously. Gamereactor will of course review it, then. Considering that the old Project Cars/GTR2 developers Straight 4 Studios will release Project Motor Racing on the 25th of the same month, we can expect the most sim-racing-dense autumn of all-time.

"Rennsport is the future of racing simulation, competition, and digital car culture. Live the thrill of driving high-performance race cars on laser-scanned circuits from around the world and breathtaking roads imagined by the community. Rennsport is the playground car enthusiasts have been waiting for. It is a photo-realistic racing simulation offering the highest levels of multiplayer competition. It is where gamers, drivers, pro athletes, modders, and car enthusiasts come together to drive, live, and share their passion for racing and special cars."