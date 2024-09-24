Rennsport opens its doors to Steam gamers

HQ

Today, the simracing community on Steam sees a new racing car hit the track. Rennsport comes to Valve's platform after a period of exclusivity with the Epic Games Store, and brings all the content and updates it had there as well. In addition, studio Teyon confirms that cross-play will be available in this Open Beta, which anyone can join via the 'Request Access' button on the Playtest.

In addition to cross-play and progression, the Rennsport team says the game will be released in Early Access before the end of 2024, which is great news. The only catch for Steam users is that Founder's Packs are currently only available through the Epic games Store. However, you can keep the same player profile and compete against players no matter what platform you're on.

Joining the Rennsport Playtest on Steam is completely free, and you can do so here.