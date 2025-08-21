Rennsport cancels free-to-play model, new game prices announced

HQ

German simracing-contender Rennsport will launch in version 1.0 in november as it seems and buy that time Competition Company and assting developer Teyon will release their game for consoles, as well as PC. Right now Rennsport is free-to-play via Epix Game Store and Steam and during the past year the developer has talked a ton about "Founders Pack" and their economy model, ingame - wich honestly have been disorienting and confusing, at best. Competition Company has during the morning announced that they are ditching the free-to-play model and will be moving to a regular price model where the base game will cost €69.99 and contain 18 cars and 13 tracks. If you want more cars and tracks than that - you will have to pay for them car-by-car.

Rennsport ddevelopers on the transition:

"Those who purchased Rennsport Founder's Packs on PC won't be left empty-handed, as Gold and Platinum backers will receive a free Standard Edition of the game. Diamond backers will receive a Deluxe Edition of the game."