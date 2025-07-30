Renner on Hawkeye return: "I'm more than 150% of what I was"

Jeremy Renner seems more than ready to strap on the bow and tights again. In a recent interview with Empire, the Marvel star openly discussed the possibility of a second season of Hawkeye — something he previously claimed to have turned down after Disney allegedly tried to lowball him with half the salary. But now, it sounds like the dialogue between Renner and the studio has taken a much more positive turn.

Renner is still recovering from the horrific snowplow accident that nearly claimed his life two years ago. But according to him, he's in the best shape of his life. Speaking to Empire, Renner said:

"I'm sure we'll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I'm happy to do it. My body's getting ready for something like that. I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights. I'm more than 150 per cent of what I was prior to the incident."

Whether this means that Marvel and Renner are finally patching things up remains to be seen — but all signs point toward a comeback.