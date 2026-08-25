Renewable energy booms in the U.S. despite government opposition

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Despite attempts by the U.S. government to slow down the production of zero-emission electricity, it appears that the numbers are shifting at a rapid pace away from fossil fuels and toward renewables, according to Arstechnica.

The ever-increasing demand for electricity from sources such as data centres, combined with skyrocketing fossil fuel prices due to the war in Iran, is leading to the construction of more and more solar and wind farms. So far this year, renewable electricity production has increased by 25% compared to 2024. By way of comparison, that's equivalent to Turkey's entire electricity production. Although the government has attempted to halt planned expansion, these efforts have often been blocked in court.