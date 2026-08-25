Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Renewable energy booms in the U.S. despite government opposition

Zero-emission electricity is being produced in record capacity.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite attempts by the U.S. government to slow down the production of zero-emission electricity, it appears that the numbers are shifting at a rapid pace away from fossil fuels and toward renewables, according to Arstechnica.

The ever-increasing demand for electricity from sources such as data centres, combined with skyrocketing fossil fuel prices due to the war in Iran, is leading to the construction of more and more solar and wind farms. So far this year, renewable electricity production has increased by 25% compared to 2024. By way of comparison, that's equivalent to Turkey's entire electricity production. Although the government has attempted to halt planned expansion, these efforts have often been blocked in court.

Renewable energy booms in the U.S. despite government opposition

This post is tagged as:

World news


Loading next content