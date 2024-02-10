Renegade Nell will premiere on Disney+ on 29th March

Disney has announced that its upcoming original series Renegade Nell will premiere on 29th March. All eight episodes of the show will hit Disney+ exclusively on its premiere date.

Penned by Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright, the show follows Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland), a young woman who finds herself on the run after she is accused of murder. Jackson becomes the most feared highwaywoman in eighteenth-century England, but realises that her destiny is bigger than she expected when she meets magical spirit called Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed).

The show is produced by Lookout Point and Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, Louise Mutter, and Johanna Devereaux will act as executive producers. Its cast also includes Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, and Florence Keen as George Trotter.

Thanks, Deadline.