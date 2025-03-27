Renee Zellweger joins the Only Murders in the Building cast for Season 5

HQ

After four strong seasons, Only Murders in the Building will be returning for a fifth season as well, a batch of episodes that are currently in production and will see Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez all teaming up once more.

This next season, which if past seasons are anything to go by, should debut sometime later this year, will see a few big names among the cast, including Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, and Keegan-Michael Key, and now one additional big star has been confirmed for the crew.

It's Bridget Jones herself, Renee Zellweger who has joined Only Murders in the Building's fifth season, playing a character that we know absolutely nothing about right now. The casting was confirmed during Marvel's big Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement yesterday, when the following reveal was presented.

Are you excited for Only Murders in the Building's return and who else would you like to see starring in the show?