Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Colin Firth team back up for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

After the second Bridget Jones movie debuted in the early 2000s, shortly after the first, we had to wait around a decade until the third arrived. The wait between the third and the fourth has been a similar length, as we'll be getting to see Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant back together for what is being called Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in 2025.

This entry into the rom-com series picks up years after the third and sees Bridget living life after Firth's Mark was killed during a humanitarian mission in the Sudan. Now, she's a widow with two young kids, and soon finds herself in yet another love triangle (how does she do it!) with Chiwetel Ejiofor's science teacher and a dreamy young man played by Leo Woodall.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will also star a bunch of other big names, including Emma Thompson, Isla Fisher, Jim Broadbent, and as expected Grant's Daniel will have a hilarious role too.

Check out the trailer for the film below ahead of its arrival in cinemas in the UK and various other markets from February 13, while it also streams on Peacock for U.S. viewers.