Renault visar upp 5 Turbo 3E på Corsica

Rallying in the early 80s in Corsica, in a Renault 5 Turbo... Those were the times. Wonderful car. Wonderful place. Wonderful era in one of the most beloved motorsport of all time. Given that the French car giant is working hard to start production of the upcoming 5 Turbo 3E, they have driven it down to Corsica and captured some moving images of the routes that were driven during the Historic Tour de Corse Rally. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E will house 555 horsepower, weigh 1450 kilograms, be powered solely by electricity and be released in the spring of 2027.

"Renault 5 Turbo 3E, "mini-supercar" and modern electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, has made its first runs at the historic Tour de Corse rally. The debut took place ahead of the competition, ending on October 11, which this year celebrates the 40th anniversary of Jean Ragnotti's win at the wheel of a Maxi 5 Turbo in 1985. For this public debut, two advanced prototypes of Renault 5 Turbo 3E performed runs and drifts in Calvi and on the routes of the iconic special stages: Notre Dame de la Serra and Montegrosso. The public was able to appreciate the performance and agility of this unique 555 hp electric sports car, driven by Renault driver ambassador Julien Saunier. Julien is taking part in the Historic Tour de Corse at the wheel of a Maxi 5 Turbo in the iconic colours of Jean Ragnotti, who won the Tour de Corse with the same car in 1985. Priced at €160,000*, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is now available for reservation, offering customers an opportunity to buy one of the 1,980 vehicles available when orders open."

