Renault unveils striking concept car based on the historic 40 CV

Car makers have long been known to toot their own trumpet a tad and to use phrases and wording that makes it seem like their latest creation is the next grand step forward for transportation technology. For Renault, that seems like a bit of an understatement, but at the same time it is worth saying that this new concept car is one of the more striking, unusual, and futuristic things we've seen yet.

Known as the Renault Filante Record 2025, this car is inspired by the 40 CV des Records that was in production in 1925-1926. The car is a single-seater that, as Renault puts it, "appears to be sculpted by air" while being an "exercise in style, but also a demonstration of exceptional aerodynamic efficiency and cutting-edge technology".

The car is also regarded as a "laboratory on wheels" as it is designed to test new "technologies, materials, and innovations" with the car "fitted with unique friction-reducing tyres, along with steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technologies". We're not too sure what to make of that, but perhaps the technology will eventually become commonplace in Renault cars in the future.

This all-electric model is simply a concept demo model meaning it won't be appearing on roads anytime soon nor enter full production, but if you happen to be attending the Rétromobile motor show in Paris from February 5-9, then you'll be able to see the car in-person.

