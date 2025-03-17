Renault unveils its first "electric mini-supercar"

HQ

Renault has announced a grand return of the beloved hot hatchback model the Renault 5 Turbo, all as part of a new model that is an all-electric counterpart. It's known as the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and it's also a car that the French automotive titan regards as its first "electric mini-supercar".

The car is built on a new platform that is designed for rear-wheel architecture, with a two-door, two-seater design. It is powered by a 70 kWh battery and a powertrain that can kick out 540 bhp through its two 200 kW motors, which is enough to mirror "supercar standards" by achieving a 0-100 km/h of under 3.5 seconds, all while possessing a range of over 400 km. It will support fast-charging technology that enables the battery to be juiced up from 15-80% in less than 15 minutes, and has multiple drive modes, enabling the driver to flick between Snow, Regular, Sport, and Race.

Inside will be a 10.1" and 10.25" display that can be paired with smart services to utilise Google Maps and the likes. It will offer a collection of customisation options for interested buyers, and while the car won't have a production model until 2027, around 2,000 models are being made ahead of time for a handful of lucky purchasers to pick up. The catch is that the Renault 5 Turbo 3E won't be cheap with models expected to clock in around £100,000.

Renault

