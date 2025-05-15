Renault unveils demo car that claims to "reach a new level of decarbonisation"

HQ

Car makers have been pushing to create and deliver vehicles that are not only less polluting but also put a lower strain on the environment when it comes to their production as well. To this end, Renault recently unveiled a new demo model that claims to be taking decarbonisation to new heights.

It's known as the Emblème, and it's a model that intends to offer a "vision of a carbon-free family vehicle from 2035," one that "emits 90% less greenhouse gases (CO 2e) over its entire life cycle compared to the 2019 reference."

The car was recently presented at the ChangeNow Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris in late April, and while it's unclear if the car will ever see full-scale production, it definitely has an appearance and design that's worth checking out.

Renault

This is an ad: