Renault to unveil a new Clio model at IAA Mobility 2025 in September

Renault has confirmed that it will be in attendance at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany this September, all as part of an appearance where it will showcase some recent and upcoming models, and even reveal a brand-new Clio car to the world.

On September 8, Renault will reveal the Clio as part of the show, before then allowing attendees to see the car in-person for the week that IAA Mobility is hosted, all at the Open Space portion of the conference.

We're not told anything further about this car, other than that it will be the sixth generation of the Clio model, and that it will continue to iterate on the format that has made it Europe's best-selling car in the first half of 2025.

