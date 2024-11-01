Renault shows off its decarbonised EV known as the Embleme

HQ

As the move to electrify cars continues to expand and grow, one of the next serious initiatives that needs to be explored for the automotive sector is the reduction of carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions. While Renault in particular has plans to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2040 and globally by 2050, it has now presented a broader glimpse at a model that shows how this future can be achieved.

Presented at the Mondial de l'Auto 2024, Renault lifted the curtain on the Embleme, a car that is described as being decarbonised. As for what that means, the model has been built from square one with a huge focus on limited greenhouse gas emissions and a low carbon footprint, meaning it emits 90% leff greenhouse gases over its life cycle than any equivalent vehicle produced today.

Renault states that the car has a 70% reduction in carbon footprint, is made from 50% recycled materials, with almost every material used able to be recycled further at the end of its use in the Embleme, a grand total equalling 90% recyclability. It even has a low-carbon battery that uses strategically recycled materials to produce new batteries, and a 160 kW electric motor that promises a range of "several hundred kilometres".

While all of this sounds very promising, it should be said that the Embleme is still a concept vehicle so we shouldn't expect to see it on roads anytime soon. Still, it definitely gives you faith in a much more environmentally-friendly automotive future.

