Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Alliance to deliver 35 new electric vehicles by 2030

HQ

The formerly announced Alliance between Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi Motors has shared its plans to create and deliver on a platform of 35 electric vehicles, between the three automotive brands, by the year 2030. Set to be achieved by spending €23 billion on EVs over the next five years.

"Today the Alliance is accelerating to lead the mobility revolution and deliver more value to customers, our people, our shareholders and all our stakeholders," said Jean-Dominique Senard, the Alliance's chairman. "The three member-companies have defined a common roadmap towards 2030, sharing investments in future electrification and connectivity projects. These are massive investments that none of the three companies could make alone."

It is also mentioned in the press release that the Alliance is aiming to become completely carbon neutral by 2050, and that it is working with its partners to make batteries cheaper and more affordable over this decade, with the aim of seeing a 50% improvement by 2026, and a 65% improvement by 2028. Likewise, the Alliance is working on a new style of battery that hopes to feature a much shorter charging time and a larger energy density, to allow for longer trips. The system will be called the all-solid-state battery technology (ASSB), and is aiming to be mass produced by 2028.

Finally, it was noted that the Alliance aims to have over 25 million cars connected to its cloud system by 2026, and that it hopes to be the first mass-market to bring the Google ecosystem to its cars.