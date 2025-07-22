Renault is going completely leather-free across its entire vehicle range

HQ

Renault has decided to make a rather environmentally-friendly decision for its upcoming slate of cars. The French automotive giant has announced that by the end of 2025, it will have completely eliminated leather from its car production process, meaning all new cars made in 2026 and beyond will not feature the substance.

This has been confirmed in a blog post from PETA, who states: "True luxury is free from cruelty, and Renault understands that. By refusing to work with leather, Renault is helping save animal lives, reducing its environmental impact, and proving that compassion and innovation go hand in hand."

Renault has yet to issue a statement on this change, but it has been a move that is a long-time coming, as Renault actually hasn't offered leather interiors in many of its models for some time, mostly only in a handful of overseas markets. Rather it has of recent focussed on offering vegan-friendly interiors made from recycled plastic waste and textiles, something that PETA even comments on briefly.

"In addition to the cruelty involved, leather is highly polluting. Due to the thicker hides used, non-vegan car interiors tend to have an even worse environmental impact than fashion items made from animal skins."

This is an ad: