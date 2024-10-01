Renault gives us our first taste of the 4 E-Tech

HQ

In two weeks, we can look forward to the Paris Motor Show being hosted and being the place where a collection of major car makers announce and show off new and upcoming models, concepts, and projects. One such company that will be present will be the French Renault, who intend to appear and give the world a first glimpse at the Renault 4 E-Tech car.

But ahead of the reveal of that model, which is planned for October 14, Renault has now shared a few teaser images of the car, giving us a taste of its very unusual rear lights and the retractable roof that it will sport.

On top of this, Renault has shared a few snippets of information about the all-electric car, including that it will have trapezoidal quarter windows above the rear wheels, winged wheel arches, a roof spoiler, vertical overridden bumpers, and a roof made of fabric, hence its ability to retract.

The Renault 4 E-Tech will be launching in 2025.

