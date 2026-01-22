Renault EV sales jumps 72% year-on-year in Europe

HQ

When EV's first began to circulate on the global stage, they were considered prohibilitively expensive by many, but as time went on more affordable options has entered the market, including Renault's very succesful 5.

The Renault 5 was launched in 2024, and over the course of 2025 Renault's overall EV sales jumped a staggering 72% as a result of this specific model launch. These are European numbers, but Renault's overall numbers are also up 12% globally.

This means that Renault settles in second place just after Volkswagen when it comes to EV's sold in 2025 in Europe, and it seems that the upcoming electric Twingo, which is aiming for a price below €20.000 will improve the brand's performance even more.

Even still, there's also revised Megane E-Tech incoming this year.