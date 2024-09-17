Renault announces electric van concept made for city-dwellers

HQ

We're seemingly on the cusp of a major change in car design philosophy and appearance. With the electric movement in mind, there has been a spike in more unusual and futuristic-looking car concepts, and the latest effort from Renault just further supports that.

The French car maker has unveiled an electric van idea called the Estafette Concept that is supposedly "inspired by cities and the professionals who work in them".

The Estafette Concept is built on a modular platform, has a body that is over 2.5m in height while still being thin enough to fit into a parking space, has a triptych-shaped windscreen and a yellow poptop roof in order to make a "strong statement" as Renault notes, and an interior that offers two 10-inch vertical screens and an infotainment suite that spans a 12-inch central screen and a 7-inch dashboard.

There is no mention of the specifics of the electric motors and what powers the van, nor when we might actually see one of these peculiar models actually on the road.

