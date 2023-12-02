Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé blocks Godzilla Minus One's rampage to the top of the US box office

The concert film grossed $11.5 million in its opening day on Friday.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé looks set to be the second concert film following Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour to top the US box office. In its opening day on Friday, the film grossed $11.8 million from 2,539 theatres across the country and is expected to make over $20 million over the weekend. This falls behind the impressive $39 million that The Eras Tour opened to within its first day in October.

Another newcomer this week was Godzilla Minus One, the 33rd film in the long-running franchise. The film, which is the first North American release from Toho International, made $4.7 million in its opening day and is expected to make around $15 million over the weekend. This total will join the $23 million made from its native country.

