Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé blocks Godzilla Minus One's rampage to the top of the US box office

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé looks set to be the second concert film following Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour to top the US box office. In its opening day on Friday, the film grossed $11.8 million from 2,539 theatres across the country and is expected to make over $20 million over the weekend. This falls behind the impressive $39 million that The Eras Tour opened to within its first day in October.

Another newcomer this week was Godzilla Minus One, the 33rd film in the long-running franchise. The film, which is the first North American release from Toho International, made $4.7 million in its opening day and is expected to make around $15 million over the weekend. This total will join the $23 million made from its native country.

Thanks, Variety.