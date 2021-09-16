Ren and Stimpy will be playable in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

HQ

Yesterday, it was revealed that Ren and Stimpy would be joining the line-up for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and they will act as just a single character. A post on the game's official Twitter account additionally shed some light on their moveset and how they would work as a pair. Stimpy's tongue appears to be the pair's greatest asset with it being used in the majority of their moves. Interestingly, they can both hop into a car too during a special move and plough their foes down and Ren is often reluctantly wielded as a weapon.

The duo now joins the likes of other classic Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, CatDog, and Nigel Thornberry. In total, there's planned to be 20 characters available at release with a further two free characters releasing for free after launching. As of present, 19 characters from 13 Nickolodeon franchises have been revealed for the game.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer for Ren and Stimpy in the video above.