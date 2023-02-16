Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

logo hd live | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 - Season 2
      The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

      Removal of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's genital textures is "not a statement against nudity"

      It's actually just an attempt to maintain visual coherence across the board.

      The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been in headlines quite a lot over the past few weeks, all following fans discovering that female character models had been given genitalia in the Next-Gen edition of the game. This has led to a series of statements from developer CD Projekt Red who has explained that the textures were not supposed to be added.

      This situation has developed once again, as CD Projekt Red has now issued a statement to IGN, where it has revealed more about this unusual scandal.

      "As was understood by CD PROJEKT RED until very recently, the vulva textures in question were a part of the 'HD Monsters Reworked' (HDMR) mod, not the 'Vaginas for Everyone' mod.

      "In 2021, at the time of signing the copyright transfer agreement, the HDMR mod author confirmed to CDPR that they were the sole author of the mod in question. The HDMR mod author granted CD PROJEKT RED rights to use the mod and was credited & compensated for their work."

      CD Projekt Red has also continued by adding that the removal of the genitalia textures is not any kind of "statement against nudity or mature themes", and that it is happening solely to "maintain visual coherence across all character models", as including the textures "was not something we planned from the start."

      The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

