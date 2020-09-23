Remothered: Broken Porcelain's release has been moved forward

You're watching Advertisements

As October is just around the corner, this means the Halloween season is coming up soon. If you plan to run a horror marathon by playing different scary games throughout the whole month, there are plenty of choices, and Modus Games also has you covered.

Instead of launching on October 20, Remothered: Broken Porcelain will be released a week earlier than previously scheduled, on October 13 to be precise, the publisher announced.

"This is an incredibly busy month for games, particularly horror games," said Shane Bierwith, EVP of global marketing at Modus in a press release. "While moving dates forward isn't common, we'd like to allow horror fans to get their hands on Broken Porcelain early so players can have more time to experience all the great games releasing around Halloween."

Indeed this is a great surprise, since most of the time regarding releases we hear more delays than early arrivals, especially since the breakout of Covid-19.

As the sequel of Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Remothered: Broken Porcelain will land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC with the price $29.99.

