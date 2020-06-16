Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Remothered: Broken Porcelain release date revealed

Darril Arts will pester and haunt our poor girl Jennifer in about two months, as revealed recently.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Future Games Show housed a reveal regarding the Italian horror game Remothered: Broken Porcelain. Our colleagues over at GamesRadar unveiled a new trailer over the weekend that showed various gameplay mechanics and environment shots. In the horror adventure, heroine Jennifer will try to discover a dark secret while being chased through the eerie Ashmann's Inn by evil residents.

If you want to dive deeper into the second chapter of the Remothered series, mark August 25 on your calendar - Broken Porcelain will release on that date for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to learn more, head over to our hands-off impressions article here.

Remothered: Broken PorcelainRemothered: Broken Porcelain

Related texts



Loading next content