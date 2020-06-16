Remothered: Broken Porcelain release date revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Future Games Show housed a reveal regarding the Italian horror game Remothered: Broken Porcelain. Our colleagues over at GamesRadar unveiled a new trailer over the weekend that showed various gameplay mechanics and environment shots. In the horror adventure, heroine Jennifer will try to discover a dark secret while being chased through the eerie Ashmann's Inn by evil residents.

If you want to dive deeper into the second chapter of the Remothered series, mark August 25 on your calendar - Broken Porcelain will release on that date for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to learn more, head over to our hands-off impressions article here.