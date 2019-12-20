Remothered: Broken Porcelain has eerie new trailer

Earlier this year we found out that Remothered: Broken Porcelain arrives in 2020 as a sequel to the first game, and now we have a brand new trailer introducing us to the horrifying Ashmann Inn, with "both the establishment and its residents harboring dark mysteries".

The trailer itself even has some jumpscares in there, and the Inn definitely doesn't seem like your average hotel. Despite that, we get a look at the in-game visuals and the lighting, bringing the Ashmann Inn to life... although can it uncover the dark secrets within?

For more on Broken Porcelain head to the official website, and bear in mind that Remothered's sequel learned from experience on first game.

Did you play the original?

You watching Advertisements