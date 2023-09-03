Remnant II's toughest enemy in permadeath runs turns out to be a ledge

HQ

Hardcore runs are becoming more and more popular in gaming nowadays. Nothing puts a shiver down your spine quite like the idea of losing hours of progress because your character met an untimely end.

In Remnant II, with hardcore mode, you can meet death in all manner of ways, but many players are pointing to one ledge as a real killer of hardcore runs. It's a side path in the Labyrinth that gives you an awkward jump, often ending up in a player missing their landing and falling to their doom.

As highlighted by Reddit user MediocrePollution878, it can feel incredibly anticlimactic for a run to end this way, but that hasn't stopped players from going down the optional path. Hopefully these jumps can be improved in time, so players feel like they've not had their hardcore run ruined by a wonky movement mechanic.