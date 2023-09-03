Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Remnant II

Remnant II's toughest enemy in permadeath runs turns out to be a ledge

Beware the dreaded cliff, fall from it and you'll lose hours of progress.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hardcore runs are becoming more and more popular in gaming nowadays. Nothing puts a shiver down your spine quite like the idea of losing hours of progress because your character met an untimely end.

In Remnant II, with hardcore mode, you can meet death in all manner of ways, but many players are pointing to one ledge as a real killer of hardcore runs. It's a side path in the Labyrinth that gives you an awkward jump, often ending up in a player missing their landing and falling to their doom.

As highlighted by Reddit user MediocrePollution878, it can feel incredibly anticlimactic for a run to end this way, but that hasn't stopped players from going down the optional path. Hopefully these jumps can be improved in time, so players feel like they've not had their hardcore run ruined by a wonky movement mechanic.

Remnant II

Related texts

0
Remnant IIScore

Remnant II
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Gunfire Games is back with its follow up to the brilliant Remnant: From the Ashes.



Loading next content