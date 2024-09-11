Remnant II's third and final DLC launches on the 24th of September

HQ

Over a year since the launch of Remnant II, Gunfire Games' action-RPG is getting its third and final DLC. The Dark Horizon will bring an end to the major premium content released for the game, but it packs quite a lot in.

A new storyline will be available in N'Erud as you delve into a mysterious place preserved in time. Farmlands are tended to by robots for people who have long since moved on or perished. These robots aren't exactly happy to see you, and will provide threats at every turn while you look through the secrets of the world of N'Erud.

A new dungeon and area is available for you to explore, and you can get around all of it with a new glider traversal system. Finally, you'll be able to soar through the skies. As well as the DLC on the 24th of September, a free boss rush mode is going to be added, so if you're looking to just take down the biggest bad guys in the game, you can do so at your whim.